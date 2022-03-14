Money Monday: Women’s path to financial independence

According to a recent survey by UBS Wealth Management, there has been an increase in the number of women who are interested in taking control of their finances. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, it is an important time to highlight the additional steps that women can take when it comes to their wealth.

Here to provide insight on this survey is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.

Watch full video above.

