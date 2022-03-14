Man, 2 grandsons help save dog from canal in Cape Coral

A man and his two grandsons were recognized by the Cape Coral Fire Department for their part in rescuing a dog from a canal on Sunday afternoon.

According to CCFD, firefighters responded to a call about a dog in a canal Sunday afternoon. When they arrived in the area and began searching for the dog, Matthew Ramuta and his grandsons, Jonathan and Henry Gannaway, passed by on a jet ski. They had not seen the dog but immediately volunteered to help search.

The CCFD rescue team found the dog, but it swam away before firefighters could get to it. Ramuta and his grandsons kept an eye on the dog while firefighters repositioned and got a ladder in the water. The dog’s owner was at the scene, and he used the ladder to enter the water, lifting the dog out safely with some assistance.

In recognition of the quick actions of Ramuta, Jonathan and Henry, firefighters presented each of them with Community Recognition Coins.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know