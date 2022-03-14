Lee Health, Cleveland Clinic announce partnership to advance cardiac care for SWFL residents

Lee Health held a press conference on Monday with the Cleveland Clinic announcing a partnership between the two organizations that they hope will improve the quality of cardiac care for Southwest Florida residents.

“We’ll be exploring cutting-edge technologies, and we’ll have opportunities to provide new treatments that are currently not available,” said President and COO of Lee Health Dr. Larry Antonucci.

They have not nailed down what new treatments will be available, but Dr. Antonucci’s goal is clear. “The goal is going to be to continue to be at the front lines of cardiovascular care so people do not have to travel and partnering with the Cleveland Clinic will really make a big difference along those lines.”

Already, Lee Health has done procedures like implanting a valve or device into someone, known as a valvular replacement, but they know the market here needs more. “Just the demographics alone, a lot of people moving down here and an older population, you’re going to see growth,” said Chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute Dr. Lars Svensson.

Dr. Svensson has an idea of where to start, “That’s one area where I really think we will be able to help lee, is managing patients with heart failure.”

That is because heart disease kills more Americans than anything else and those patients shouldn’t have to go anywhere else to get the care they need. “I think this will just make the community better,” said Dr. Antonucci.

You can watch a replay of the announcement in the player below or by clicking here.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know