Dump trucks cutting through neighborhoods in NW Cape Coral

Dump trucks are cutting through neighborhoods in Northwest Cape Coral. Those who live there say they cut through NW 29th Terrace from Burnt Store Road. Neighbors say this is a safety concern.

No one wants dump trucks barrelling through their neighborhood. But parents here worry for their kids and for themselves because the road is narrow.

Dump trucks driving down NW 29th Terrace are a common occurrence. Often, it’s not just one at a time. It can be two or three.

Ed and Sue Hawkins live here. “The trucks actually own the street now,” Ed said.

The Hawkins have lived along this road in Cape Coral for almost 10 years. They say that their neighborhood used to be quiet until the trucks started coming through. Now, the couple doesn’t even feel safe on their own street.

“The ones you’ve seen coming through a little bit ago went very slow. This is not the norm here. We don’t slow down where we just zoom zoom zoom, you know,” Sue said.

As you can see, the street is narrow, so there’s not much room when a truck passes. Another neighbor didn’t want to be identified but said, “If a school bus is coming at them, they both the school bus and the dump truck have to ride on somebody’s lawn.”

With all the home construction and widening of Burnt Store Road nearby, one can expect to see lots of dump trucks – that’s understandable. These neighbors don’t want to see truck drivers using their street as a shortcut. “I haven’t seen any accidents caused by them yet, but that’ll happen someday,” the neighbor said.

Those living here say this is not a recent change. Dump trucks have been using NW 29th Terrace since 2018. The Hawkins even brought their concerns to the city council.

