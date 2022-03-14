Despensas móviles de Harry Chapin, semana del 14 de marzo
El Banco de Alimentos de Harry Chapin estará entregando comida gratis en las siguientes ubicaciones desde el 14 al 19 de marzo.
Lunes, 14 de Marzo
Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs
10:00 am – 11:30 am
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Martes, 15 de Marzo
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Miércoles, 16 de Marzo
Feeding with Hope, (Montura Ranch)Clewiston
10:00 am – 11:30 am
255 N Hacienda St, Clewiston, FL 33440
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116
Jueves, 17 de Marzo
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Viernes, 18 de Marzo
Boys and Girls Club, Naples
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Sábado, 19 de Marzo
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
10:00 am – 11:30 am