Delivery driver sentenced to 8 years in prison for assaulting female co-worker

A delivery driver who was found guilty in a violent confrontation with a female co-worker has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

James Otis Robinson III, 24, was sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by five years of probation, for Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm.

Robinson turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department in January 2020, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found guilty following a one-day trial in January this year.

The State Attorney’s Office says Robinson punched his co-worker twice and threw her to the ground after he asked to leave the delivery route early. He then began kicking her before he ran away. Robinson was working for a delivery service used by UPS at the time of the incident.

The incident was captured on a security camera in the neighborhood. The Fort Myers Police Department handled the investigation. FMPD Detectives say a witness statement and surveillance video are to credit for the quick identification of Robinson.

Writer: WINK News

