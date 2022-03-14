Caught on Camera: Truck hits car after running a red light then drives off

A truck ran a red light, smashed into the driver’s side of a car, and then took off. This happened near the intersection of Hancock Bridge Parkway and Del Prado Blvd.

The whole crash was caught on dashcam video, and you can clearly see the truck blow past the red light.

The video is clear, and the crash definitely makes a scene. You can see that the car had the right of way and that the truck smashed into it while making a right turn.

Mary Poster witnessed the crash in real-time. “Okay, I’m in the white van that’s right there at the red light,” Poster said.

The video is now on Youtube for the world to see. But, Poster didn’t need to see the video to know that this crash never should’ve happened.

After witnessing the crash, she used her car to block traffic and protect the victim. She’s angry that the truck driver never stopped and amazed that the driver of the car survived.

“He hit her so hard that he spun her to me sitting there it almost seemed like he went right over her,” Poster said. “She was in shock. She was scared she was crying. She kept saying I could’ve sworn it was green. I told her it was green. It wasn’t your fault.”

The Cape Coral Police Department says the driver turned himself in two hours later, but he wasn’t arrested. During a phone conversation, he told WINK News that he parked behind a Walgreens after the crash then walked back to the crash scene.

Apparently, the truck driver heard people say the crash was his fault because he ran a red light. Then, he claims he panicked and left because he heard someone else say, “we’re going to get the n-word.” So, WINK News asked Poster about it.

“I did not hear that, and I don’t know you said like the n-word. I couldn’t even see who was driving; I don’t know if somebody else did or not,” said Poster.

“If the driver did come back, I wish he would’ve come back and said something, so people knew,” Poster said.

But that’s not what happened. So WINK News asked the driver if he regretted not stopping right away. He said yes and that he’s sorry but fears what could’ve happened if he did.

As for why Cape Coral PD didn’t arrest the man, we’re still working on getting an answer.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Drew Hill

