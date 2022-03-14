A community farm in Dunbar is helping educate local children outside the classroom

A Southwest Florida farm is helping kids who lack resources outside of school learn about the environment. The Urban Community Farm in Dunbar strives to keep kids learning during the hours they aren’t in the classroom.

The farm is owned by the CEO of the “I Will” Mentor Foundation. The Urban Community Farm is a place for everyone to learn about the environment, water conservation, healthy eating, and how to grow your own produce, but education does not just happen inside the farm. It starts at the entrance.

Driving along Flint Drive off of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fort Myers, you might see some familiar faces, Oprah, Kamala Harris, even Johnny Streets. “The wall mural we use it to encourage self-esteem and also to build history, and for youth to understand where they came from so they can understand the future and where they need to go,” said Dr. Jesse Bryson, Founder and CEO of “I Will” Mentor Foundation. Doctor Bryson believes kids must understand the past to better their future.

The “I Will” Mentorship Foundation is a nonprofit that gives kids hands-on learning opportunities in the environment, science, technology, engineering and math, or ESTEM.

Behind the murals, Bryson built the Urban Community Farm. A place where kids and anyone else can come to learn about healthy foods. “We want to be able to teach them how to grow it. Give them a place to grow it, and also have them continue to eat healthy and hopefully change a lot of diseases that are really associated with low-income families,” said Bryson.

From collard greens to cabbage, Tomatoes, kale and more, Doctor Bryson wants his fresh food not just to keep people healthy but also to bring his community together in a place and around faces that inspire them.

“We can work together, little steps, one vegetable at a time to change the community, to change relationships, to build relationships, and also be able to eat and enjoy each other,” Bryson said.

The community farm is not just educating people and bringing them together, it’s also helping to feed people.

“This was an abandoned a lot the city chose to donate to us, and we’ve been trying to make good use of it,” said Bryson. “We focus on growing organic products in a food dessert community.’

The farm has been donating the food it grows to feed the local community throughout the pandemic, donating around 60 to 80 pounds of food a week. The food goes to community cooperatives, churches, and organizations that help feed veterans.

On Monday, FGCU students helped harvest the food to be donated. “This community farm here at I will mentor is going to help the community by giving them more nutritious food and kind of enabling citizens to have access to nutrition which will benefit health and just cause so much growth in the community,” said FGCU Freshman Emma Rodriguez.

“I think it gives them a sense of pride,” said Bryson.

The Urban Community Farm is growing healthy food and creating a sense of community one vegetable at a time.

Doctor Bryson also holds nutrition, yoga, and tai chi classes. He hopes the farm will soon be where all elementary, middle and high school students can come on field trips or hold classes to learn about the environment.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Matthew Seaver

