Tom Brady calls off retirement: Seven-time Super Bowl champion QB says he’s returning to Buccaneers

It appears Tom Brady kept leaving the door open for a potential return to the NFL for a reason. On Sunday, three days before the official start of the 2022 offseason and just one month after announcing his retirement, Brady revealed on social media that he is, in fact, coming back.

“These past two months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business.”

HE’S BACK Tom Brady announces he will return to the Bucs for his 23rd season pic.twitter.com/KskOOLZWF6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 13, 2022 These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Author: Cody Benjamin / CBS Sports

