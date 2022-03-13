FGCU women’s basketball to take on Virginia Tech in round 1 of NCAA Tournament

Just a day after punching their ticket to the NCAA tournament, the Florida Gulf Coast University Women’s Basketball Team knows who it will be playing. The Eagles are set to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round of the tournament.

WINK News was able to speak to a few players as their journey through the NCAA Tournament begins.

Maddie Antenucci is a sophomore and plays for the Eagles. “It was really exciting. I mean, just the buildup of all of it, in just waiting for a name to be called. And it’s cool to see all the other team tile laid out that we’re really excited,” said Antenucci.

Kierstan Bell is a junior guard and says the matchup against the Hokies should be a good one. “I think we got a good matchup. I think we got confidence in our team, and I think he’s ready to work. You know, coach is gonna get us prepared, and we just gonna execute and go out there and win,” said Bell.

And, of course, fans were in attendance as the anticipation and later celebration built. Alico Arena was packed with people waiting to see where the team would be heading.

Donna Subblet was happy to celebrate the Eagles tonight and has high hopes for a tournament run. “Just really excited cuz Liberty beat Virginia Tech. And we beat Liberty. So that helps. But I was surprised at a 12-Seed. I thought we should have been high,” said Subblet.

Antenucci agrees that the seeding didn’t necessarily go as they’d hoped. But the team hopes to prove why they deserved to be higher. “I’m really excited. I mean, there are a lot of nerves but a 12 seed. They kind of did us dirty, but we’re gonna do some damage in the tournament,” she said.

Here we go! Heading up to Maryland for a @MarchMadnessWBB match-up with No. 5 seed Virginia Tech! Game time and ticket info to come out soon!#RainingThrees 🤙🦅🌴 pic.twitter.com/T4jl72f5XJ — FGCU Women’s Basketball (@FGCU_WBB) March 14, 2022

The Eagles will play the Hokies on Friday, March 18.

Reporter: Marcello Cuadra

Writer: Drew Hill

