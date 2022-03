Cool Sunshine for Sunday

After a powerful cold front swept across the area Saturday. Your Sunday is shaping up to be much cooler.

Expect lots of sun on Sunday, and that should be enough to get us back into the 70s this afternoon.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know