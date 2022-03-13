Fatal crash ends in flames in Lehigh Acres, driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Florida Highway Patrol says one person is dead, and one has serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Lehigh Acres on Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the intersection of Unice Avenue North and 71st Street West. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was on scene to assist FHP with the investigation.

FHP says a 43-year-old woman from Weston, who was a passenger in the car, was the person who died. They say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

A witness who said they called 911 told WINK News that the car lost control and hit a tree. They say there was an explosion and the car went up in flames. That fire has since been extinguished. FHP confirmed the witness’s story saying the car lost control and hit a tree.

The driver, 26-year-old Osvaldo Viveros, sustained serious injuries. He has since been released from Gulf coast Hospital and has been arrested by FHP.

Troopers say Viveros faces charges of DUI Manslaughter, and driving without a valid license involving death. He also had a warrant out from the state of California.

Viveros is currently at the Lee County Jail.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know