Boil water notice lifted for Bokeelia, St. James City

A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for the Bokeelia and St. James City communities. The notice was issued on Saturday.

The Pine Island Water Association says the notice came after a loss of pressure was detected at the RO Plant during a power outage during Saturday’s storm.

On Monday, the Pine Island Water Association lifted the precautionary boil notice and says the water is safe to use and drink.

If you would like more information, you can visit the Pine Island Water Association website by clicking here, or calling 239-283-1071 on Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

