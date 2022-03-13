Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine” other than a scratchy throat.

Both the 60-year-old Obama and his wife Michelle Obama are fully vaccinated and boosted, the former president said. Michelle Obama has tested negative.

Obama said his diagnosis is “a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

Author: VICTORIA ALBERT / CBS News

