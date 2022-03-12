FORT MYERS

Powerful cold front moved through SWFL; Significantly cooler overnight

Published: March 12, 2022 6:25 AM EST
Updated: March 12, 2022 10:36 PM EST

A strong cold front has pushed across Southwest Florida today. The threat of severe storms has diminished. Now, much colder air will filter in behind it, with wind chill values tomorrow morning dropping into the upper 30s!

 Behind it, an Arctic blast that will send our temps plunging overnight, with widespread 40s across the area by Sunday morning, and highs only in the lower 70s.

wind chill advisory

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will quickly rebound. However, we’ll be watching out for a chance of rain midweek before drying out heading into next weekend.

Reporter:Dylan Federico
