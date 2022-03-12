Powerful cold front moved through SWFL; Significantly cooler overnight

A strong cold front has pushed across Southwest Florida today. The threat of severe storms has diminished. Now, much colder air will filter in behind it, with wind chill values tomorrow morning dropping into the upper 30s!

🥶BUNDLE UP, #SWFL!!! A huge temp drop expected overnight, and with breezy NE winds near 15-20 MPH, it will FEEL VERY COLD across the area!!! A WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect early Sunday morning! This is cold for #SWFL standards!!! Stay warm tonight :) #flwx @winknews pic.twitter.com/MJOIeQdtML — Greg Rule (@WXRules) March 13, 2022

Behind it, an Arctic blast that will send our temps plunging overnight, with widespread 40s across the area by Sunday morning, and highs only in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will quickly rebound. However, we’ll be watching out for a chance of rain midweek before drying out heading into next weekend.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know