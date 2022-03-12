St. Matthew’s House opening emergency shelters this weekend

St. Matthew’s House announced it will open two emergency shelters this weekend.

Both shelters are relocated in Collier County, one at Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South in Naples and the other at the Immokalee Friendship House at 602 W Main Street in Immokalee.

They will be providing blankets, coffee and snacks for everyone who needs a place to stay to get out of the cold.

St, Matthew’s house is also asking for pillow donations, and those can be dropped off at any of their six Southwest Florida thrift stores.

The shelter will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday night, beginning at 8 p.m.

Guests staying in the shelters will be required to wear masks and to a breathalyzer test.

