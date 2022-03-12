Tornado reported on Fort Myers Beach

A waterspout was seen spinning off the shore of Fort Myers Beach from the Lani Kai on Saturday afternoon.

A video captured by Alex Hamlin shows the spout making its way on land, becoming a tornado toppling garbage cans as onlookers run away.

The tornado is a part of lines of storms moving over Southwest Florida expected to bring in colder temperatures.

It happened at around 12:10 p.m., according to radar from the WINK News weather team.

Witnesses said it damaged property.

A reporter has been sent to Fort Myers Beach.

Power outages have also been reported in Lee County with about 400 customers affected in Fort Myers and about 100 others in south Fort Myers.

This is a developing story.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know