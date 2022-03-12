Motorcyclist killed in crash in Collier County

A 41-year-old Naples motorcyclist died in a crash in Collier County on Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at Immokalee Road and Woodcrest Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an 82-year-old Naples man violated the right of the way of the motorcyclist by turning in front of him.

It is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The 82-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know