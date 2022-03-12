Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
COLLIER COUNTY

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Collier County

Published: March 12, 2022 7:48 AM EST
Updated: March 12, 2022 7:50 AM EST

A 41-year-old Naples motorcyclist died in a crash in Collier County on Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at Immokalee Road and Woodcrest Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an 82-year-old Naples man violated the right of the way of the motorcyclist by turning in front of him.

It is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The 82-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

