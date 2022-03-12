COLLIER COUNTY
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Collier County
A 41-year-old Naples motorcyclist died in a crash in Collier County on Friday evening.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at Immokalee Road and Woodcrest Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said an 82-year-old Naples man violated the right of the way of the motorcyclist by turning in front of him.
It is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
The 82-year-old man suffered minor injuries.
