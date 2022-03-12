Motorcyclist dies in south Fort Myers crash Saturday morning

A 33-year-old Cape Coral man died early Saturday after failing to control his motorcycle on College Parkway, troopers said.

The wreck happened on College Parkway near Riverwalk Park Boulevard just after 2 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcycle was traveling east on College Parkway when he failed to negotiate a slight curve at Riverwalk Park Boulevard and collided with the curb.

The motorcycle overturned.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know