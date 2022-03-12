Home run derby in Cape Coral to benefit children with cancer

The community is coming together to honor Adyn Pickett.

The 9-year-old beat cancer 11 times but died in January due to the harsh treatment he was receiving.

On Saturday, the community is gathering to raise money for the Sunshine Kids Foundation, which helps children who are battling cancer.

The Babe Ruth Cal Ripken Youth baseball and softball team are holding a home run derby event at the Pelican Baseball Complex.

Kids from five different leagues within the league will compete.

Chris Risola’s son thought of the idea to honor Pickett.

“I’m sitting at the dinner table and my 14-year-old son, we’re talking about homework or whatever it might have been, he said what about a home run derby just out of the blue,” Risola said. “He thought of the idea of a home run derby to help raise money for Adyn Pickett’s family.”

More than $10,000 has been raised.

The Minnesota Twins donated gear to give to winners.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Pelican Baseball Complex, at 4128 Pelican Blvd. in Cape Coral.

If you would like to register for the event or donate money, you can do so here.

Reporter: Asha Patel



