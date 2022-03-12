FGCU women’s basketball captures ASUN conference title

The FGCU Women’s Basketball Team are champions once again. The team beat Jacksonville State for the Atlantic Sun Conference title.

This is the Eagles’ fourth championship in five years. And, with their win, the ladies get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

It was an exciting moment as the Eagles captured the championship, and WINK News was there to get a reaction from the team and fans about the big win.

FGCU WINS!!!!! Your final score, presented by the @FloridaLottery, has the Eagles winning their sixth straight @ASUNWBB Championship title and ninth overall!#RainingThrees 🤙🦅 pic.twitter.com/luvYJOwBxC — FGCU Women’s Basketball (@FGCU_WBB) March 13, 2022

As you might imagine, spirits were high after the game. Jeff Vitale is a huge Eagles fan. “Biggest FGCU fan! I go to all baseball, softball, basketball. I was here for the boys, and this tops right off. The girls were amazing,” Vitale said.

The Eagles were able to overtake Jacksonville State by a score of 69-54.

Tori Maurillo was just happy she got to see the win in person. “So good, it was such a fun game to watch and be a part of,” said Maurillo.

This victory punches the Eagles’ ticket to the tourney. They get an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

https://twitter.com/FGCU_WBB/status/1502824701457952769

Maurillo graduated from FGCU and talked about what the win means for her and for the community. “It’s so exciting for the community. I graduated from here, so it’s exciting for all of us,” she said.

WINK News got to speak to women’s basketball head coach Karl Smesko moments after the stellar performance from his team. He says it’s a wonderful feeling.

Now, they’ll be representing Southwest Florida in the NCAA Tournament. “We’re really excited. Tomorrow night we’ll find out who we play and well get ready. And I think we have a team that can do really well in the NCAA tournament, so hopefully, we’ll get a good seat,” said Coach Smesko.

The excitement and energy are palpable at Alico Arena.

The Eagles will find out who they’re playing on Sunday as women’s selection commences. The NCAA will be announcing who is in their field of 68 on Sunday night, beginning at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Reporter: Marcello Cuadra

Writer: Drew Hill

