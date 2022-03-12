Collier County woman arrested in Kentucky on DUI manslaughter charge brought back to SWFL

Florida Highway Patrol says a Collier County woman was arrested in Kentucky after an investigation into a fatal crash on US-41 in September. Now, she’s in the Collier County jail.

FHP says Monica Renee Arnsperger was traveling east on US-41 on September 26, 2021, when she crossed the center line and collided with the front of a car traveling west. Troopers say a 10-year-old girl in the car that was hit died.

Monica Arnsperger, 59, was sitting in jail in Kentucky. She has since been brought back to Collier County.

Last month WINK News spoke to Arnsperger’s daughter, and she says the crash wasn’t her mother’s fault. She says her mom has a host of medical issues that caused her to lose control of her car along US-41 near the intersection of SR-29 in Collier County.

On Saturday, March 11, Arnsperger was booked into the Collier County jail.

Arnsperger could face three counts of DUI with damage to a person or property, three counts of reckless driving with damage to person or property, one count of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, one count of DUI with serious bodily injury, one count of DUI manslaughter and one count of vehicular manslaughter.

She is due back in court on April 4.

