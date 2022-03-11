Two Southwest Florida men make it to Ukraine to help in war efforts

Two Southwest Florida men have traveled to Ukraine to help in the war against Russia.

Alex Gorski and Shea Hambling said they have been showered in thank-yous with many in Ukraine calling them heroes.

But they don’t like that label.

They said they are only there to help.

And every attack by Russia reminds them why, including an attack this week on a maternity ward in the City of Mariupol.

Three people, including a child, died.

The images of war prompted the two to do something.

“I saw this picture of a little girl was killed over there. And just found I just started thinking, like, I need to do something, what can I do,” Hambling said.

They are there with thousands of volunteers from around the world, making up an international brigade.

“They do have a foreign legion there. I’m not into it so much from the scope of helping the government as I am helping the people,” Gorski said.

Hambling said it took them 33 hours to go from Cape Coral to make it to Ukraine. They first flew into Poland and met with a driver who would get them to the Ukrainian border.

“You could see the, you know, the pure amount of people trying to cross the border on their own … And that line was just insanely long and not moving,” Hambling said.

Gorski said: “These, these folks need a lot of help. They need a lot of medical care. They need a lot of food. You know, I just wish we could do more.”

Reporter: Emma Heaton



