Third arrest for Fort Myers man accused of possessing child porn

A 41-year-old Fort Myers man was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

This is the third arrest for Jose Enrique Ortega, FDLE said.

On Jan. 12, Ortega was arrested for violating his pretrial release from previous arrests involving lewd or lascivious molestation of a child and possession of child sexual abuse material.

During that arrest, authorities searched his computer and phone where they found more child porn, authorities said.

More than 1,000 files were found on the two devices.

He is currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

