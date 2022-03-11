Mental health organization Hope Clubhouse holds annual luncheon

The pandemic shined a light on and contributed to the mental health crisis in our community.

And on Thursday, ‘Hope Clubhouse’ held its annual ‘Faces of Hope’ luncheon in Fort Myers.

The organization helps adults with mental health challenges.

Speakers shared the importance of changing the dialogue, more funding and the importance of getting people back on track.

They’re also working on getting a larger space based on the growing need.

“Guess what? It’s needed,” said Erin Broussard of Hope Clubhouse. “This community has what we believe to be 81,000 people with a diagnosed mental illness and Clubhouse is only serving 700.”

Wink news Consumer Investigator Andryanna Sheppard participated in and emceed the event.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know