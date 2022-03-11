Lehigh Acres man guilty in 2019 murder, arson of 25-year-old

A 50-year-old Lehigh Acres man was found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm, arson in the second degree and accessory after the fact.

A jury delivered a guilty verdict for Neville George Anthony Bethune on Friday following a 5-day trial in Lee County.

The murder happened in 2019, according to the state attorney’s office. The victim, a 25-year-old man, had visited Bethune at his Lehigh Acres home to collect money that was owed to him. The victim spoke to Bethune and another man, co-defendant Andrew Maldonado.

The victim’s body was later found in Palm Beach County, burned beyond recognition, in the truck of a car.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station capture Bethune, his brother Donovan Baker, also a co-defendant, and Maldonado in the area.

Videos showed Bethune’s truck following the victim’s rental car a short distance where it was set on fire.

Bethune is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28.

Maldonado is awaiting sentencing. Baker’s case is pending prosecution in Palm Beach County.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know