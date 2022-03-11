How to become a savvy grocery shopper as prices increase

Shopping is really becoming a numbers game.

Those numbers are climbing higher weekly and could be affected further by the war in Ukraine.

Everyone is feeling the pinch.

“No matter how much money you have. It still hurts,” said Carolyn Medugno, a shopper.

Before you hit the store, it’s time to become a savvy shopper and walk the aisles with purpose.

“Look at an alternative just to see whether or not you might be able to save a little money,” said Victor Claar, an economist at FGCU.

Some cost-saving alternatives can be found at the meat market.

Publix brand ham costs $6.49 a pound.

Oscar Meyer costs $8.19 a pound.

Meanwhile, Boar’s Head costs $10.39 a pound.

Cold cuts are something Medugno is staying away from.

“They’ve gone up a lot,” she said.

There’s more than a $2 difference between a pound of prepackaged provolone of Sargento and the deli brand.

“Look really closely, the thing that you used to buy because it was the best value for you may not be the best value anymore,” Claar said.

Also, broaden your field of vision.

While you may compare prices on medium, large and extra-large eggs, also check out the brown ones.

At Publix, they were 10 cents cheaper than the regular dozen.

And that store brand trick seems to really apply in the cereal aisle.

Honey Nut Cheerios at Publix cost $4.50.

Buying the store brand will save you $2 at the register.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard



