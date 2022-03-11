Gas prices could force some spring breakers to change plans

It’s almost time for spring break, but one thing is noticeably different this year. Gas prices have risen so much, and as they continue to do so, it may force some to change their plans.

Friday was yet another record-breaking day for Florida’s gas prices. So, many people are trying to avoid gas pumps for as long as possible, even if that means staying home or, at the very least, cutting back on travel.

Omar Mina and his family loaded up in the RV and hit the road, driving from Georgia to the Florida Keys for spring break. “It’s crazy price now, and this is diesel too, so it’s too expensive right now,” Mina said.

$300-worth of diesel is what fills up the RV currently. They’re used to traveling across the country, but their spring break trip may be the last for some time with these gas prices.

“Six times a year, so now at that price, I don’t think so,” said Mina.

Urie Trejo says he’ll be staying right here in Fort Myers for now. “With the regular gas actually, I filled up Wednesday, and I filled it up with 100 and now 110,” Trejo said.

He said that not even plans just a few miles down the road are with these prices. “It definitely changes a lot of things, to be honest,” said Trejo. “I actually let down two friends that wanted to hang out. I said, ‘no thank you unless you’re paying for my gas.'”

Not a bad plan Uriel Trejo has, huh? Many people may need to start telling their friends to pay for your gas if they want to see you.

According to AAA, the average price for gas in Florida is $4.37.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Drew Hill

