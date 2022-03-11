Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival returns after 2-year pause due to pandemic

A big festival is kicking off this weekend on Fort Myers Beach.

But this weekend’s forecast is threatening the festivities.

But that hasn’t stopped people from getting ready for the 64th Annual Fort Myers Beach Lions Club Shrimp Festival. The event is rain or shine.

This is the festival’s return after a 2-year pause due to the pandemic.

“The money goes to help communities. The kids, the eyeglasses scholarships, they help a lot of folks out. So come help us out rain or shine. We’re gonna be here. Your money can get wet. We’ll take what money just donate what you can even your time. We’d love to see you,” said Brandy Rickard, manager and owner of Shrimp Shack.

There’s no cost to attend the festival. They rely on donations to help others.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. with the Shrimp Festival Parade and the crowning of the shrimp queen.

If you attend, it’s best to park off the island and take the trolley.

