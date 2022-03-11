Cape Coral police looking for theft, fraud suspect

Cape Coral police are searching for a woman they said is a suspect in a theft and fraud at Planet Fitness on Thursday.

Authorities said the incident happened at the gym at 1502 Del Prado Prado Blvd. S.

The stolen credit cards and cash were then used at Lowe’s, at 1651 NE Pine Island Rd. and Home Depot, at 3031 NE Pine Island Rd.

Police said she has very distinctive tattoos on her arm, back and upper chest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cape Coral police at 239-574-3223 and reference case number 22-005598.

