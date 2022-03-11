Players take the field as baseball returns to SWFL

LEE COUNTY

The 99-day lockout has ended, and Major League Baseball players are making their way to Southwest Florida right now. And, of course, fans are excited that baseball is back. They were able to watch Minor League Baseball players practice today.

Even people stopped by the box office to purchase tickets the old-fashioned way. And most are snapping up tickets online. The Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox will now only play nine home games due to this truncated spring training.

After 99 days of uncertainty, then lockout is over, and baseball is back! The news brought smiles to the faces of players and fans alike.

Neil Pierce is from Minnesota. “So relieved because I thought am I going to come down here spend two months and I’m not going to see a major leaguer play a baseball game?” said Pierce.

Pierce has made Hammond Stadium a second home because baseball is his life. And that 99-day lockout threatened his quality of life.

“This is like heaven being down here, you know, in the warmth and palm trees and baseball games going on. Couldn’t ask for much more,” Pierce said.

No big-leaguers tool the field on Friday. The Twins and Red Sox prospects have a day or two in the spotlight before Major League workouts begin. Grapefruit League games are set for next Friday.

Fans are already purchasing their tickets. Phillip Ezzi is a Twins fan who travels back and forth. “I bounce back between here and the Twins. If there’s a baseball game, I’m there,” Ezzi said.

Jeff Bouchard has his tickets already in hand. He’s excited for a chance to see his Red Sox closer to home after living in Port St. Lucie. “I like having them from 10 minutes from my house instead of two and half hours from my house,” said Bouchard.

“We got tickets to watch them play in the monster at the end of the month, so that’ll be a cool experience for us,” Bouchard said.

This spring training season will see the return of full ballparks – no masks required.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

It’s an exciting time for business owners and baseball fans. Businesses near Charlotte Sports Park are located there in part because of the money they often make during spring training. They’ve all waited intently to hear the crack of a bat once again.

Baseball is life for Ken Taylor. “I mean, I’ve been here, spring training fan since the Rangers were here,” Taylor said.

And yes, WINK News met him along the side of the field, baseball in hand and hungry for home runs.

Taylor lives in North Port. “You just miss baseball. You really realize that you miss it when you come out here, and you get to watch some of these young kids play,” said Taylor.

He played baseball as a kid. And while his days or running the diamond are over, he still likes to sit and watch. “I hurt my knee, and then that kind of ruins that,” Taylor said. “Just to come out and see and watch some of the young talent.”

“So you’re always looking to see who’s coming up, you know who’s coming up in some of the minor league clubs,” said Taylor.

Bert Parsley also likes to watch. He owns a restaurant right next door. “We even have balls come over the fence, you know from them practicing and everything,” said Parsley.

Spring training is, of course, good for business. “I would assume this month would probably yield a record month,” Parsley said.

And there is on call everyone is ready to hear. “Play ball. We’re ready, let’s go,” Taylor said.

Tickets to the Rays’ nine home spring training games are on sale online. The Rays will open the regular season on Apr. 7.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

