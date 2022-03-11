Baseball fans rejoice as MLB lockout ends

Baseball players are set to suit up and take the field for spring training games next week. And, as far as the fans are concerned, the deal between MLB and its players association is a home run.

Matthew Dafabio sells Del’s Lemonade at JetBlue Park in Lee County. “Baseball is back,” Dafabio said.

And, fans will be in luck. “First game is St. Patrick’s Day,” Dafabio reminded us.

And, his lemonade is usually pretty popular at the park. “It’s always been a real big hit at Fenway South,” said Dafabio.

He, like many others, is excited to see the baseball season finally commence.

But, for some, the deal between the players and the league didn’t come in time. “Melissa McKeen and her husband are die-hard, life-long Red Sox fans. “A day too late, we planned a family vacation,” said McKeen.

The family was supposed to attend a game on Mar. 10, the day we all got the news that baseball is back. “We were grateful, we were worried about baseball, worried that baseball was losing fans, so we were very excited when we heard it’s coming back,” Mckeen said.

And the fans that followed the months-long lockout are just happy that it’s over. Doug Kisseck is one of those fans. “I think it’s a bunch of bologna. I think we’re talking about a lot of overpriced people making decisions for us, the regular folks that need this as part of our everyday life, we need that outlet to watch the games,” he said.

Whether you enjoy it from the stands or from your couch, America’s pastime is back. “It’s a great sport. It’s a great family thing to go to with your kids. It would be nice if it were a bit more affordable, but support every aspect of it,” Melissa’s husband said.

“The American people need the game, the kids need the game, we all need the game to forget about the politics and BS that is going on all around the world,” Kisseck said.

The Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins on St. Patrick’s Day at JetBlue Park.

Reporter: Lauren Leslie

Writer: Drew Hill

