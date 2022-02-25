Community steps up for Immokalee High School baseball team after bats were stolen

The community is stepping up to the plate for a baseball team that recently had its bats stolen from an equipment shed in Immokalee.

The bats were stolen right before the Immokalee High baseball team was set to play their season opener.

“They’re resilient, they’re kids,” said Christopher Siner, activities coordinator for Immokalee High School. “But, you know baseball players and softball players, they’re particular about their equipment.”

Adam Turrubiartez was fond of his bat not because it was pricey but because his dad gave it to him.

“They’re not taking away just a baseball bat, they’re interrupting education, they’re interrupting physical fitness, they’re interrupting physical fitness. They threw a big wrench in gears,” said Thom Cullen, president of Collier Punishers Club, a law enforcement motorcycle club.

Southwest Florida has responded to the theft of the team’s bats.

Cullen spread the word and said within minutes, people were donating cash for the team.

“It’s incredible for people to come together for a community they know nothing about,” Cullen said.

And sometimes a raw deal turns into a great opportunity.

The team is going to Hammond Stadium on Saturday.

“The Twins reached out to us and heard about our story and want to work with our kids,” Siner said.

They’ll be training at Hammond Stadium with some of the Twins staff, a good way to end what started off as a bad week.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero



