Tornado warnings move across parts of Southwest Florida

Severe weather is moving across parts of Southwest Florida bringing with it rain, dangerous winds, and tornadoes.

You can watch the live coverage of those warnings below or by clicking here.

A strong cold front will sweep across SW Florida Sunday.

Ahead of it, a strong line of storms will push from west to east across the WINK viewing area Sunday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of SW Florida under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather.

What does that mean? One or two storms could produce damaging winds or a brief spin-up tornado.

Behind the front, we’ll turn windy & cooler Sunday afternoon into the evening. The good news is that the start of the week looks great with lots of sun, though it will be chilly with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We’ll see a warmup midweek before another front arrives on Friday.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



