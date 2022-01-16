(Credit: Charlotte County)
CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Refuge center opens for Charlotte County residents impacted by severe weather

Published: January 16, 2022 9:43 AM EST
Updated: January 16, 2022 9:45 AM EST

The Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center has opened for residents in Charlotte County who Sunday’s severe weather has impacted.

Anyone impacted by the severe storms can visit the recreation center at 6961 San Casa Drive in Englewood to receive shelter and support.

Writer:WINK News
