Mobile home park in Placida sees extensive storm damage after EF1 tornado

A mobile home park in Placida in Charlotte County saw extensive damage after Sunday’s storms and tornadoes. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Placida.

WINK News reporter Michelle Alvarez went to Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida to see what damage was left behind there.

Assistance from the Red Cross arrived in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates neighborhood at around 3 p.m. on Sunday with food and beverages for those affected. This is right next to Gasparilla Marina, which also suffered damage. WINK News was not allowed inside the marina from when we arrived this morning.

Roofs were missing, leaving homes exposed after a tornado ripped through Placida.

#BREAKING 🌪️⚠️ Southwest Florida / Placida tornado in Charlotte County rated an upper EF-1. Max wind 110 mph while on the ground for over 1 mile. 35 homes damaged in a Gasparilla mobile home community. @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/l1MeD43mI0 — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) January 16, 2022

Bob Nolan was in the living room with his girlfriend when their roof collapsed on top of them. “The front wall that used to be here where that door came in on us. I moved the door outside to get a little space to get out because my girlfriend said she heard somebody yelling for help, and it was that next-door neighbor because he got stuck in his house,” said Nolan.

His home experienced severe damage. But there was one thing left untouched. “I was in shock, and I stood there and looked at that whole tree, ornaments, and all are still on it in the front window. I hadn’t taken down the decorations yet,” said Nolan. “Why and how? I have no clue.”

Andrea Angell drove from Englewood to Placida to ensure her friend was ok. WINK News met her Sunday morning while she was waiting outside the home. “I have to stay out here, and I know that she’s in there all by herself,” said Angell.

“Her roof came completely off of her trailer here. Her inner roof is getting ready to collapse on her home,” Angell said.

While Angell was able to make it through the entrance, it was closed to the public.

Todd Dunn is the public information officer for Charlotte County Fire and EMS. “The electric company is back there trying to restore power. And like I said, the inspectors are in there going through it and making sure… Inspecting to see what is safe and what is not,” said Dunn.

While an EF1 tornado did touch down along Gasparilla Road, 90 people were accounted for, and there were no reported injuries.

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez

Writer: Drew Hill

