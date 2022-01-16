Englewood woman dies after vehicle collides with bicycle trailer

A 55-year-old Englewood woman died in a crash in Charlotte County on Friday night.

The woman was a passenger in a bicycle trailer being pulled by a bicycle driven by a 51-year-old Port Charlotte man.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan driven by a 58-year-old Port Charlotte man collided with the rear of the bicycle trailer.

The drive of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered minor injuries. The woman was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Hospital where she died.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

