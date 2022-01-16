Collier County experiences tornado, weather damage

A Collier County Sheriff’s deputy was able to see a tornado coming towards him near the intersection of US-41 and Collier Blvd. Now parts of Collier County are reeling after storms left significant damage.

While the damage may be pretty bad, many in Collier County told WINK News reporter Gail Levy that it could be much worse. They’re just glad that none of their neighbors or loved ones were injured or worse. Now, those neighbors say it’s time to begin the process of cleaning up the place they call home.

When WINK News first arrived hours ago, everyone was outside. They were sawing downed trees and raking up debris. One step at a time, they’re all cleaning up.

For the folks who live there, it’s just the neighborly thing to do.

Omar Paz lives in East Naples. “It’s a tight community. We all know each other. We all grew up together, so I’ll give each other a hand,” said Paz.

Paz says the journey has begun, and they’ll go street by street for the cleanup process. “We’re on our way. We’re going to go street by street and clean everything up, yeah fixed a lot of roofs already. Fix the water leaks for people that had to, you know, take care of everything,” he said.

The neighborhood is already seeing improvement from when WINK News first arrived. There is still a long way to go for these neighbors, but getting back to normal doesn’t feel so out of reach anymore.

