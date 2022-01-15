Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in the U.S.

Netflix raised its monthly subscription fees in the United States on Friday, a company spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. Depending on the plan, the monthly subscription price went up by $1 to $2.

In the United States, the standard plan rose by $1.50 to $15.49, while the basic plan, which allows for one stream on one screen at a time, went up by $1 to $9.99, and the premium plan by $2 to $19.99.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members. We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget,” a Netflix spokesperson told CBS News.

According to the company website, the increased prices will apply to new members as they sign up, but will gradually take effect for current members. Current members will be notified 30 days before their price changes unless they change plans.

The streaming service raised the prices for its standard and premium monthly subscription prices in October 2020.

Netflix saw a significant subscriber growth during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, but growth slowed last year as restrictions were lifted.

Netflix had nearly 214 million worldwide subscribers as of October 2021, Deadline reported.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Author: TRE'VAUGHN HOWARD / CBS NEWS

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know