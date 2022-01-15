Man shot, killed while driving with 2 kids in car near Zoo Miami

A man driving a Toyota Camry was shot and killed Friday afternoon while driving near Zoo Miami.

Authorities said there were two children in the car at the time of the shooting, a five-year-old and a one-year-old. Those children were not hurt.

There was also a woman in the Camry. She was unhurt.

It happened at the intersection of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, at the entrance of the Deerwood community, across the street from Zoo Miami.

“Once officers arrived is when they discovered in a Toyota 4-door that the driver was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Once fire rescue responded, they were able to pronounce the driver deceased here on the scene,” said Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police said the shots were fired from a gray Lexus, which fled the scene after the shooting.

“The victim, in this case, was at the intersection of 152 Street and 127th Avenue getting ready to make a right to go eastbound on 152 Street. When an unknown vehicle, a Lexus approached him from the driver’s side and opened fire and then fled westbound,” adds Zabaleta.

Police had placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the ground.

The driver of the Camry was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities did not say if this was a targeted shooting or a case of road rage.

Video from Chopper 4 showed two cars in the intersection. One of them has a yellow tarp hanging over the windshield and front hood.

There is speculation that rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was the victim in this case. His record label posted on social media that he had passed away but did not release any details of his death.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the man who was killed.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus testing site at the Zoo Miami closed while the investigation continued.

