Gusty storms expected Sunday

The weekend starts off nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s for today, but our weather changes dramatically on Sunday as a strong cold front sweeps across the area.

With the cold front, a line of showers and thunderstorms will push across the area Sunday morning. A couple of those storms could be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts of 60 MPH along with an isolated tornado. The severe threat will end rapidly from west to east by midday Sunday. Behind the front we’ll turn cooler and windy in the afternoon, though clouds and a lingering spot shower could hang around.

The workweek starts off chilly with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday. By midweek, we quickly warm back into the 70s, though it’ll be nice with plenty of sun. Another cold front will bring a chance of rain late in the week. Behind the front, we’ll once again turn cooler next weekend.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



