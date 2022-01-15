Fort Myers Brewing Company holding fundraiser for family that lost 9-year-old to cancer

On Saturday afternoon, Fort Myers Brewing Company is hosting a fundraiser to help the family of 9-year-old Adyn Pickett with the medical bills left behind after he died from cancer last week.

The Adyn Strong fundraiser, running from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, is going to have food trucks, drinks, live music and a silent auction. The community has donated items to Fort Myers Brewing Company to be auctioned off, including kayaks, a lottery ticket board and kids’ baskets.

The brewery has had fundraisers for the Pickett family in the past, and staff describes Adyn as having the greatest smile and the kindest heart. It’s hoped the money raised can make things just a little easier for his parents and Adyn’s younger sister.

“It’s unfortunate that anybody has to host these types of events,” said Jennifer Whyte, co-owner of Fort Myers Brewing Company. “But it’s an honor to be able to do so. And it’s humbling to be able to do so. No family should be going through what they’re going through right now. And I think I think a lot about Erica and James [Pickett], obviously they’ve lost a son.”

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

