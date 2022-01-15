Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys

Officials said a 57-year-old Alaskan pediatrician died while scuba diving off the Florida Keys.

Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while diving with a group off Islamorada, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Kilgore was in about 45 feet of water when she began having trouble and lost consciousness on the surface. The diving boat’s crew began CPR, and paramedics were summoned, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No foul play is suspected. An autopsy report is pending.

Author: AP

