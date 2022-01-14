Winter weather across the eastern US could impact RSW flights

Many states up and down the east coast are bracing for winter weather. And while that winter weather may not be headed to Southwest Florida, it could affect flights at RSW.

It’s too soon to tell exactly which flights might be impacted by the weather. On Friday night, it appeared that most flights were on time. By Saturday, there will be a clearer picture.

Winter storms have already begun to hit the midwest and the plains regions. As even more rain and snow move across the country from Saturday into Sunday, many should expect changes to their weekend travel plans.

Sunday morning flights to Atlanta, Nashville, and Charlotte could see some delays. By Sunday evening heading into Monday morning, other cities like Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Cincinnati and Baltimore.

WINK News spoke to one traveler who’s heading to New Jersey from RSW just before the storm intensifies.

“Oh my gosh, this is a nightmare. I couldn’t believe it of all weekends to have a big snowstorm coming when I’m going up 9 million things to do,” she said. “I was worried about delays because settlement is Tuesday. So I was worried. You know, if I flew up any later than this, I’d be delayed.”

If you have an important flight like this woman, remember to check the status of your flight constantly.

Reporter: Amanda Porter

Writer: Drew Hill

