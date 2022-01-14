Where, when to donate cold-weather supplies to help homeless people

Lee County and its partners are asking the community to donate cold-weather supplies for severe weather outreach teams to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Blankets, gloves, socks, hand-warmers and hats can be dropped off at the following locations between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28:

Lee County Parks and Recreation Locations. See operating hours.

Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way Veterans Park Recreation Center in Lehigh Acres, 55 Homestead Road Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center in south Fort Myers, 16760 Bass Road

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Center. See operating hours. Cape Coral, 4522 Del Prado Blvd S. Edison Mall, 4125 Cleveland Ave., Suite 1930 Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Unit 190 Bell Tower, 13499 S. Cleveland Ave., Suite 151 Downtown Fort Myers, 2125 First St., Suite 100

Fort Myers Police Department, 2210 Widman Way, Fort Myers; accepts items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to a county press release, severe weather outreach teams are mobilized to specific locations when inland temperatures are projected to drop to 40 degrees or lower for an extended period of time. Teams include Human and Veteran Services staff and members of the HOT Team (Housing, Outreach and Treatment), including law enforcement and Centerstone Behavioral Health. Teams provide cold-weather items, coffee and access to transportation to enter into one of the participating shelters.

When activated, the Department of Human & Veteran Services’ coordinated entry phone line will be updated with a cold-weather announcement that promotes outreach locations, transportation assistance, sheltering and supplies. The number is (239) 533-7996.

The county has identified several designated outreach locations on or near LeeTran routes where volunteers and staff will distribute blankets, hand-warmers, socks, hot coffee and a one-way LeeTran pass if a person experiencing homelessness accepts a sheltering offer.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know