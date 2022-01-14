Warrant out for 19-year-old accused of lewd behavior in Fort Myers

Fort Myers police are searching for a man accused of lewd and lascivious battery.

Erick Armando Blandon, 19, is wanted for failure to appear on charges of lewd and lascivious battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to police, he has ties to the Fort Myers area and the Palm Beach Boulevard corridor.

Anyone with information on Blandon is asked to call Det. Charles Ciulla at 239-321-7804 or your local law enforcement agency.

Tips can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know