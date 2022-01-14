Southwest Florida chef Brian Roland continues to recover, heading to rehabilitation center

Chef Brian Roland, who was injured in an accident in December, will soon leave Lee Memorial Hospital.

Roland will be transferred to a rehabilitation center, according to a news release from the Roland family.

“We are all hopeful that Chef Brian continues to make progress in his recovery,” the statement said. “Chef Brian and, his wife, Nicole, thank the community for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time in their lives.”

Roland, the owner of Crave Culinaire, was injured by a freight elevator at a car dealership in Naples.

He was found by first responders trapped underneath the elevator during a party at Ferrari Naples on Dec. 4.

The incident is under investigation by OSHA.

Crave Culinaire announced its return to full capacity on Jan. 7 despite Roland’s absence.

“As a whole, Team Crave has banded together as a family, risen to the occasion, and doubled down on their commitment to continue Chef Brian and Crave’s mission of delivering unforgettable hospitality experiences to each and every client and their guests,” the press release said.

Writer: WINK News

