Naples nonprofit holds MLK-inspired prayer breakfast Friday as fundraiser for at-risk youth

A Naples nonprofit is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a two-part fundraiser to benefit at-risk children; a prayer breakfast on Friday followed by Sunday service.

President Wynn Watkins of the Trinity Life Foundation says King stood for all people and wanted them to succeed. Watkins figured there was no better time to raise money for at-risk children and provide them the resources they need to succeed than the weekend before the world celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Foundation was born out of a vision of helping young people, especially those involved with the juvenile justice system. Three years ago, they started a plan in hopes of benefitting children at risk. Watkins says that, for him, “at-risk” means different things that happen in the life of a child, like anger issues, a lack of self-control, even struggles with mental health. He wants to make sure every child is equipped with what they need to make the right decisions.

“Well, the funds that we get from these events, we put back into the Foundation in terms of equipment that we need, like laptops, materials, developing the program,” Watkins said. “We also provide training for the children that are in the detention center in Collier County. Every other Thursday, we go through Zoom to communicate to the kids that are incarcerated.”

The Trinity of Life Foundation aims to educate these children with more than just books, by teaching skills to do with life, work, character and more. At the third annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, the Foundation will partner with local organizations who can support five areas of concern.

“We work on citizenship, education, character building, family support, economic development; those are five key areas in everyone’s life,” Watkins said. “We need to educate our children to what those five key areas are and how they can benefit from them.”

The breakfast runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Hilton Naples at 5111 Tamiami Trail N.

Tickets are $50.

Reporter: Emma Heaton

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

