Golisano Children’s Hospital announces Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic for week of Jan. 17

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida next week to vaccinate children 5 years-old and older for COVID-19.

The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations:

Monday, Jan. 17 , 2-6 p.m., Guadalupe Center- Jubilation Park, 1170 Harvest Dr., Immokalee

, 2-6 p.m., Guadalupe Center- Jubilation Park, 1170 Harvest Dr., Immokalee Wednesday, Jan. 19 , 2-6 p.m., Mision Peniel, 208 Boston Ave., Immokalee *This stop is primarily for 2nd doses, however, 1st doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives a 1st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2nd dose.

, 2-6 p.m., Mision Peniel, 208 Boston Ave., Immokalee

A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby.

For more information, visit www.leehealth.org.

