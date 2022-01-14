Five teens accused of abducting teen, beating him over money in East Naples

Collier County deputies have arrested five teens they say kidnapped a 16-year-old over $160.

Arrested are two adults: Luigi Roca and Anthony Zangrilli, both 18 and three minors: Carlos Rodriguez, 16, and 15-year-old twin brothers Yankiel and Yoni Borden.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was walking near his residence in East Naples when a red 4-door vehicle approached him.

The victim said Roca, Rodriguez and the Bordens got out of the vehicle and dragged him inside the car and put a pillowcase over his head.

The teen was taken to an apartment where he met Zangrilli.

The suspects beat the victim and told him he owed them money and used his cell phone to try to get money from his family. The report shows the teens texted the victim’s mother asking for the money and she denied his request unaware of the circumstances.

The victim said Roca, Zangrilli and Yankiel Borden pointed a gun and laser at the apartment. Zangrilli pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him, deputies said.

The victim was given a green shirt or cloth to wipe blood off his face from the beating.

When it appeared the victim wasn’t going to pay up, the suspects drove him back to the intersection where they kidnapped him from and threatened they would kill his family if he called law enforcement.

Deputies arrested Roca and Rodriguez during a traffic stop. Deputies also took the Borden brothers into custody. A review of Yoni Borden’s court-ordered ankle monitor showed he was in the area where the victim was kidnapped and at the apartment where he was taken.

At the apartment, detectives found the bloody green shirt, a blood-stained pillowcase and box of .380-caliber ammunition and a 40-caliber magazine for a Glock 27.

Zangrelli was also arrested.

Other charges are pending as detectives said they are looking at the suspects in connection with other crimes.

